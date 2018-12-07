TÜRKİYE
Turkey-US to make 'concrete' progress on Manbij roadmap
Turkish and US officials said they would make concrete progress on the Manbij roadmap by end of the year, following a high-level working group on Syria met for the third time in Turkish capital Ankara.
Turkish and US troops are pictured during a joint patrol in Manbij area, northern Syria November 8, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 7, 2018

Turkey and the US said on Friday that the two countries hope to make concrete progress on the Manbij roadmap by end of the year.

The Turkish-US high-level working group on Syria met for the third time in Ankara. The group included senior officials of Turkey’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense and the US Departments of State and Defense.

A joint statement after the meeting said: "They committed to accelerated and concrete progress on the Manbij Roadmap by the end of the year."

"They agreed to continue to work on joint planning with regard to other areas as mentioned in the Manbij Roadmap."

"Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations originating from within Syria and beyond."

They also affirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and underscored the importance of sustained and irreversible progress on a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

"They reiterated their shared commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians in need and acknowledged substantial efforts by both governments in this regard."

Both sides decided to meet frequently to effectively address security concerns in Syria.

"For this purpose, both sides agreed to increase the frequency of Working Group meetings on Syria," the statement said.

They decided to convene the next High-Level Working Group on Syria meeting in Washington, DC no later than February 2019," the statement added.

Turkish and US troops began joint patrols in Syria's northwestern Manbij on November 1 as part of an agreement that focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilise the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
