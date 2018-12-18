The United States pledged $5.8 billion in aid Tuesday for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico.

The US aid aims to promote better security conditions and job opportunities as part of a regional plan to allow Central Americans to remain in their countries and not have to emigrate.

The plan was announced in a joint US-Mexican statement released by the State Department and read aloud by Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in the Mexican capital.

"In sum I think this is good news, very good news for Mexico," Ebrard said.

"The commitments established here signify more than doubling foreign investment in southern Mexico starting in 2019," he added.