The horrifying images of middle and high school students, outdoors in the suburban city of Mantes La Jolie, on their knees, hands behind their heads surrounded by police officers, shocked France. As the social protests continue, French President Emmanuel Macron is facing the toughest crisis his presidency has ever seen.

The ‘gilets jaunes’ movement (named after the yellow fluorescent safety vest that drivers have to possess in their cars) started as a denouncement of a rise in fuel tax but later grew into a general and national uprising that included the middle and working classes. The rallies expressed their disapproval over the government’s policies which, according to them, tend to favour the most privileged.

High school students quickly joined the movement, and the list of general demands has grown to include minimum wages, retirement, and social security.

In a democratic country, citizens would expect the government to give political responses. But repression and a militarised police force was the first response of the state towards its citizens before it even considered backtracking on the most unpopular measures.

Several journalists have reported on the massive use of Flash-balls by the police. Numerous cases have seen unarmed peaceful protesters presenting themselves with raised hands only to be shot by Flash-balls for no apparent reason. Journalists were met with teargas, even though they were visibly identified as press.

One of the journalists whose heavily injured face was on the front cover of the Spanish newspaper El Paishas decided to sue the French state. Journalist David Dufresne has been scrupulously documenting what he considers abuses of power by the police and has recorded more than 160 instances of misconduct to date.

A high number of protesters have lost eyes because of the Flash-balls or hands as a consequence of the explosion of grenades launched by the police.

On December 5, in Paris alone, the CRS (Republican Security Companies, a police unit specialising in crowd control) shot 10,000 grenades. As a result, some of the units were out of stock.

There is no doubt a small minority came with the explicit aim of acting violently and to destroy property. Those serious offences, however, should not prevent us from questioning the repressive pattern the French police have been reproducing over and over.

In a radio show, Jeanine Depuydt, a retired woman who joined the ‘gilets jaunes’, told the station that she was shocked to be exposed to so much brutality from the police.

Another guest of the show, Youcef Brakni told her that it was an issue the banlieues (areas with heavy immigrant populations) have been experiencing for a very long time.