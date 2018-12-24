The murder of Jamal Khashoggi “derailed” any attempts to mend ties between Canada and Saudi Arabia following a diplomatic feud last summer, according to Canada’s former envoy to Saudi Arabia.

“Given that sort of atmosphere right now [following Khashoggi murder], I think it’s hard to sort of argue for a return to business as usual as we have before,” Dennis Horak, Canada’s former ambassador to Riyadh, tells TRT World.

Horak was expelled from his post and declared persona-non-grata by the Saudi government last August, after the Canadian embassy tweeted, in Arabic, its concerns over the arrests of several women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia and asked for their “immediate release”.

The Saudi kingdom responded by freezing all new trade and investment deals with Canada; halting all its state-airline flights to and from Toronto; suspending its student exchange programs in Canada, and also recalled its own ambassador back to Riyadh.

“Our relationship was already pretty shattered by the events of this summer,” Horak says.

“The Saudi reaction, the overreaction to a tweet was ridiculous.”

The relationship between the two countries further deteriorated following the recent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally killed and dismembered on October 2. A 15-man hit squad has been blamed for the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Last November, the Canadian government sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals believed to be connected to the murder. The US also sanctioned 17 Saudis, and the European Union imposed a Schengen-zone travel ban on 18 Saudis with alleged ties to the murder.

Canada-Saudi arms deal

Canada also faces growing calls to cancel an ongoing $12 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia. Earlier last week, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, told local media that his government is looking for a way out of the deal. Trudeau’s latest comments stand in contrast with remarks he made in October saying that it would be “extremely difficult” to withdraw from the contract.

Horak believes that by cancelling the deal, the Canadian government will only be hurting its own workers and sending an ineffective message in the process.

“I don’t think it has any impact in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“The impact it would have would be on Canadian workers who would be thrown out of their jobs as a result of that”.

Horak recommended that the Canadian government's efforts to condemn Saudi behaviour should instead be part of a collective front with its allies.