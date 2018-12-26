WORLD
Suicide attack on Pakistanis in Afghanistan's Kandahar kills six people
A provincial council member says the attack appeared to have targeted a group of Pakistanis from that country's Balochistan province.
The prospect of a U.S. drawdown has triggered widespread uncertainty in war-torn Afghanistan. / Reuters Archive
December 26, 2018

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber disguised as a beggar has killed six people in a wealthy subdivision of the southern city of Kandahar.

Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member, says the attack on Tuesday happened a block away from his home and appeared to have targeted a group of Pakistanis from that country's Balochistan province.

No one immediately claimed the attack. Several militant and separatist groups operate in Balochistan.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering Baloch separatists, including those behind a deadly attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi earlier this month. 

Afghanistan in turn accuses Pakistan of sheltering the Taliban and other militants.

