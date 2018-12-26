An Afghan official says a suicide bomber disguised as a beggar has killed six people in a wealthy subdivision of the southern city of Kandahar.

Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member, says the attack on Tuesday happened a block away from his home and appeared to have targeted a group of Pakistanis from that country's Balochistan province.

No one immediately claimed the attack. Several militant and separatist groups operate in Balochistan.