WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi killed in Afghanistan
A BLA-claimed attack on the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi last month had left three assailants, two police officers and two civilians dead.
Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi killed in Afghanistan
Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 27, 2018

Pakistani officials and a spokesman for a separatist group say a leader of the militia behind last month's attack on China's consulate in the southern city of Karachi has been killed in Afghanistan.

BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement Wednesday that their top leader Aslam Baloch and five of his associates were killed in a blast. He did not say where the men were killed.

But an Afghan official had earlier said that six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a house on Tuesday in the southern city of Kandahar.

The separatists' killing comes weeks after three gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, triggering a shootout that left the assailants, two police officers and two civilians dead. 

The BLA, which opposes projects linked to China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in Baluchistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

Pakistan accuses Kabul of sheltering Baloch militants while Afghanistan blames Islamabad for supporting Taliban militants. Both countries deny each other's claims.

Pakistan also accuses its old rival India of supporting militant groups in Balochistan. India denies helping Baloch militants and accuses Pakistan of nurturing militants throughout the region, a claim rejected by Islamabad.

China has funded development of a deepwater port at Gwadar in south Balochistan, and is also investing in other projects as part of the giant China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sparsely populated Balochistan province, on the borders of Afghanistan and Iran, has rich mineral and natural gas reserves but is Pakistan's most under-developed province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province