Pakistani officials and a spokesman for a separatist group say a leader of the militia behind last month's attack on China's consulate in the southern city of Karachi has been killed in Afghanistan.

BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement Wednesday that their top leader Aslam Baloch and five of his associates were killed in a blast. He did not say where the men were killed.

But an Afghan official had earlier said that six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a house on Tuesday in the southern city of Kandahar.

The separatists' killing comes weeks after three gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, triggering a shootout that left the assailants, two police officers and two civilians dead.

The BLA, which opposes projects linked to China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in Baluchistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack.