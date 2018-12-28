Three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and 11 others wounded when a bomb blast hit their bus on Friday less than four km from Egypt's world famous Giza pyramids, authorities said.

Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists, and one was the Egyptian driver, according to official statements.

The interior ministry said the bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 pm local time (1615 GMT) near the Giza Pyramids.

No immediate claim of responsibility was reported.

Turkey condemns attack

Armed security personnel quickly deployed to the site and cordoned off the area for inspection.

The white tourist bus could be seen with its windows shattered and surrounded by soot-covered debris.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli was set to visit the injured tourists in hospital after following up with his ministers on the incident, a government statement said.

Madbouli said that the Egyptian tour guide had died in hospital from his wounds.

"We condemn this hateful terrorist act," a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry said late on Friday.