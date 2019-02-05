For the last 28 years Pakistan has been observing ‘Kashmir Day’ on February 5, to express solidarity with the people of India-administered Kashmir.

Besides observing a public holiday across the country, a one-minute silence at 10am is also held as a mark of respect to the thousands of Kashmiri people who have lost their lives in an independence struggle against India since 1989.

Exactly four days before Kashmir Day, Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, was bustling with activity. Men and women walked purposefully through the streets in different types of traditional dress. But the men who wore phirans--a traditional Kashmiri winter cloak--stood out. Many of them belong to the other side of the divided land, the side controlled by India, where phirans are worn by almost every inhabitant to brave the harsh winter chill.

In Muzaffarabad, most of the phiran-clad Kashmiris are the ones who are born and raised in India-administered Kashmir and have ended up on the Pakistani side to escape reprisals from Indian armed forces.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali is one such displaced Kashmiri who lives in Muzaffarabad. In 1990, he left his home in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Kupwara district as a 15-year-old teenager, and crossed the de-facto border to seek refuge on the other side of the line.

"All of my family is there," said Ghazali, who is now 43, pointing towards the far off mountains. "I have a mother, two sisters and one brother on the other side."

He keeps a tab on his distant family through social media and mobile applications like WhatsApp.

Recalling the circumstances that forced him to leave his home, Ghazali said the Indian forces killed at least 30 people in Kupwara in January 1990, triggering widespread fear across the disputed territory.

“We marked the Indian Republic Day, January 26, as a black-day in Kashmir and chanted slogans against the Indian rule and in favour of independence,” he said. “We later got to know we are on the arrest list. I and my three other friends sneaked into Azad Kashmir (Pakistan-controlled territory) without informing anyone.”

Ever since then he has been living in a refugee camp in Muzaffarabad.

He is married with two daughters and five sons and although he has scraped together some work and settled down with his family of eight, he still misses his native village every single day. “The language, culture and food here is different from the other side,” he said, adding that he finds the harsh and chilly winters of Kupwara better than the warm days of Muzaffarabad.

On several occasions in the past he has walked up to the Neelum River, between India and Pakistan-held Kashmir, to see family members standing across the waterway waiting to catch a glimpse of him. The days when the de facto border is calm, the divided families can see each other from a particular spot with water streaming down between them. They can't cross the river, so they raise their voices to hear each other.

“My hometown is around 18-20 kilometres away from India-held Kashmir. We sit on the Teetwal side of the riverbank whereas they would sit on the Chalyana side,” explained Ghazali.

There were moments, he said, when he thought of jumping into the river and crossing it to hug his mother, brother and sisters.

Stranded away from home and frustrated with the protracted Kashmir dispute, Ghazali says Pakistan should do more. “Just solidarity isn’t enough," he said. "It should play an active and offensive role if it wants to resolve Kashmir permanently.”