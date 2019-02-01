The militant group Boko Haram killed at least 60 people in the northeast Nigerian town of Rann on Monday, a day after it was abandoned by the military, Amnesty International and security sources said on Friday.

The attack on Rann, home to a camp housing tens of thousands of people displaced by the militant insurgency, was one of the group’s bloodiest.

It came two weeks after Boko Haram had overrun the same town, driving out Nigerian soldiers and signalling its re-emergence as a force capable of capturing army bases.

The bloodshed is a challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari in particular as he seeks a second successive four-year term in an election on February 16, having been elected in 2015 partly on a promise to restore security.

A Nigerian army spokesman denied that troops had left the town and that Boko Haram had killed the people.

The two attacks have driven some 40,000 people to flee, 30,000 of them into nearby Cameroon, according to aid agencies.

“This attack on civilians who have already been displaced by the bloody conflict may amount to possible war crimes,” Osai Ojigho, Amnesty’s Nigeria director, said in a statement.

“Witnesses told us that Nigerian soldiers abandoned their posts the day before the attack, demonstrating the authorities’ utter failure to protect civilians.”