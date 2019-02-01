After announcing in his first week that he would not make any overseas trips in the first three months, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan not only did the opposite but may have achieved something quite remarkable – he has gone some way in balancing Pakistan’s erstwhile lopsided Middle East relations.

It would be an understatement to say Pakistan’s Middle East policy was anything but Saudi-centric for a large part of its history, and particularly so since the exit of General Musharraf. It is not only a one way street towards Riyadh but is built on personal ties rather than strategic state to state relations.

Now after Imran Khan completed his visit to Qatar – the message from Khan is that Pakistan will no longer take sides. He seems to have entrenched Saudi relations with Pakistan, but not at the cost of other states in the region.

What preceded Khan’s policy?

WikiLeaks cables from 2007 and 2010 exposed the actual Saudi role in Pakistan – senior officials such as former Foreign Minister Adel el Jubeir were quoted as saying we are not "just observers, but participants" in Pakistani affairs. At the same time, the Saudis clearly hinted that they would prefer military rule to corrupt civilian rulers such as Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Despite the exile of Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh would have preferred military rule because the perception was that civilian leaders are too non-committal and interested in venal self-interest. Nawaz troubles with his domestic court cases also put the spotlight on his relations with Qatar. This did not go down too well in Riyadh and he was put on the spot about whether he sided with Doha or Riyadh in the ongoing Gulf crisis.

Even the military leadership was not immune from taking sides. Former President General Musharraf openly wanted Pakistan to side with the Saudis and UAE in the crisis. Musharraf has always enjoyed close relations with the UAE.

General Raheel Sharif’s role as the Commander of the Saudi sponsored Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition has not gone down well in Iran and caused a minor crisis with Pakistan.

Apart from the Gulf crisis and the allegation that Pakistan was taking sides in the dispute between Iran and Pakistan – there was virtually no diplomacy with states in North Africa and any attempt by Pakistan to help or mediate in the crisis in Iraq, Syria or Yemen. When Pakistan did try to remain neutral i.e. in Yemen, it incurred the full wrath of the UAE. The perception was that Pakistan was not a trustworthy ally or its leaders were easily bought off.

Enter General Bajwa

The current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in assuming his command in November 2019 set about fixing Pakistan’s place in the Middle East through heavy defence diplomacy.

Bajwa first fixed Pakistan’s relationship with the UAE and took steps to assure the Emiratis of the exact circumstances surrounding the Yemen vote. The UAE also announced an era of new defence cooperation between the two countries after almost half a dozen visits by General Bajwa in his first two years.