The campaign is part of the ‘This is Belonging’ series, which previously stirred rampant criticism across the country for veering to a ‘softer,’ politically-correct composition in 2017. This was done by again targeting groups that have traditionally not been part of the army’s makeup, such as Muslims and other marginalized groups.

These are not the kind of recruitment adverts most people would probably expect from the army which is actively dispelling stereotypes surrounding the military. This is through recruitment campaigns that emphasize emotions over physicality, adventure, and the usual images of military warfare.

The new campaign uses the 1914 Lord Kitchener Wants You template, adapted,” today’s younger generations made up by “me, me, me, millennials,” “binge gamers”, “class clowns,” “phone zombies, “selfie addicts,” and “snowflakes.”

This is not the first time the army has used tactical recruitment strategies; for example, young people on social media were met with a barrage of ads last year that depicted the army as a viable option for them if they underperformed in their exams. This capitalised on the stressful exam period students were undergoing and would seem appealing to those who perhaps did not see a future for themselves in education.

The armed forces repetitively adopt deliberate and calculated language in recruitment campaigns appealing to minority groups in order to market an unrealistic and romantic idea of life in the army, playing on fulfilling lexicon (“Be the Best,” “It’s a State of Mind”). However, Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson recently curbed a proposal to revamp the army’s recruitment efforts which would have included abandoning its slogan “Be the Best.”

“What if I get emotional?" and "Do I have to be a superhero?" were some of the taglines the adverts used in order to appeal to a demographic that the army has lacked in.

While the military service campaigns attempt to promote inclusivity, they also lack an understanding of those they seek to target. For example, in one advert, a Muslim soldier is seen explaining how the army has allowed him to practice his faith by showing him praying whilst on duty.

However, strategies like Prevent in UK universities that indiscriminately target Muslims, or the decades-long military presence in Muslim majority countries are all issues that Muslims are unlikely to forget when watching these ads.

Demonising, as well as creating a supposed open space for Muslims, to join the army and practice their faith freely, is contradictory and fails to mask the real reason behind the ads which are to fuel military manpower.