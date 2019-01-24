A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the US as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.

Marzieh Hashemi, 59, was released from jail in Washington after being detained for 10 days, according to Abed Ayoub, an attorney with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Hashemi, who works for the Press TV network's English-language service, was detained by federal agents January 13 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she had filmed a Black Lives Matter documentary after visiting relatives in the New Orleans area, her son said. She was then transported to Washington and had remained behind bars since then.

Hashemi appeared at least twice before a US District judge in Washington, and court papers said she would be released immediately after her testimony before a grand jury.

Court documents did not include details on the criminal case in which she was named a witness.

Federal law allows judges to order witnesses to be detained if the government can prove that their testimony has extraordinary value for a criminal case and that they would be a flight risk and unlikely to respond to a subpoena.

The statute generally requires those witnesses to be promptly released once they are deposed.

A person familiar with the matter said Hashemi had fulfilled her obligation as a material witness and was released. The person was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.