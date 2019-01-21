Last week the Macedonian parliament narrowly cobbled together a two-thirds majority to pass the Prespa Agreement. This agreement, signed by Macedonian and Greek leaders last June, changes Macedonia’s constitutional name from the Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia to alleviate Greek concerns.

Macedonia’s name has been the source of a longstanding dispute between Athens and Skopje.

In 1944, Macedonia became one of the six republics of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia — the Socialist Republic of Macedonia. In 1990, after Yugoslavia changed from a socialist state to a parliamentary democracy, ‘Socialist’ was dropped from Macedonia’s name (with which Greece voiced no problems at the time). With the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1991, Macedonia became an independent state and kept Republic of Macedonia as its new constitutional name. Almost 140 countries around the world recognise Macedonia by this name.

However, Greece has long protested against the use of ‘Republic of Macedonia’ because the name Macedonia, which is the same as that of Greece’s northern province, implied regional territorial claims by Skopje.

However ridiculous this might sound, it has become a very serious issue. Greece has constantly blocked Macedonia from joining NATO and stalled its EU membership over the matter. Now, many hope that the Prespa Agreement will finally pave the way for Macedonia to enter the Euro-Atlantic community.

But nothing in the Balkans is simple and straightforward. There are good reasons to believe that the agreement is far from a done deal.

First, ratifying the Prespa Agreement came at a huge political cost for the Macedonian government. A majority of the people boycotted the referendum that was held in October. Only 36.8 percent of Macedonians registered to vote did so. Complicating the matter even further, more than one-third of those who voted came from the ethnic Albanian areas of the country.

With such a low voter turnout, one would think the government would go back to the drawing board and listen to the legitimate concerns of all Macedonians. Instead, the government brought the issue to parliament. After performing parliamentary gymnastics to rustle up enough support—which included controversially offering an amnesty to certain members of the opposition over alleged crimes—the motion passed 80-39, barely with the two-thirds majority required to change the constitution.