Turkey is ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with his US counterpart late on Sunday.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The Turkish President emphasised that Turkey will not allow the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the PYD/YPG to destabilise northeastern Syria.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins brings more from Turkey's capital Ankara.

President Erdogan also said that an attack that left four US personnel dead last week in Manbij was an act of provocation aimed at affecting Trump's decision last month to withdraw US troops from Syria.