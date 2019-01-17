More than 1,700 Hondurans were walking and hitchhiking through Guatemala on Wednesday, heading toward the Mexico border as part of a new caravan of migrants hoping to reach the United States.

Over 1,700 migrants passed through the Agua Caliente border crossing under the watchful eyes of about 200 police and soldiers. Some migrants said that they crossed informally elsewhere.

Guatemala's National Immigration Institute said there were 325 children or youths under 18 in the caravan. There were also just over 100 people from El Salvador.

Miria Zelaya, who left the Honduran city of Colon and was travelling with 12 relatives, said she did not know what sort of work she hopes to find in the United States but was not dismayed by tougher immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

"That does not discourage me," Zelaya said. "The need is greater."

Violent Northern Triangle

Migrants leaving Central America's Northern Triangle nations of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala routinely cite widespread poverty, lack of opportunity and rampant gang violence as their motivation.

Many in the group registered for 90-day visas in Guatemala, saying they felt it would offer peace of mind on the 540-kilometre (300-mile) trek to Mexico's southern border.

Hector Alvarado, a 25-year-old announcer, said he had been shut out of job opportunities for belonging to the political opposition and felt forced to leave to find work. He learned about the caravan on Facebook, said goodbye to relatives and hit the road.

"My loved ones have already cried over of my leaving," Alvarado said. "Now I have to press on."

Trump's wall

The latest trek north comes as Trump has been working to convince the American public that there is a crisis at the southern border to justify the construction of his long-promised border wall.