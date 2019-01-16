Classified by the Kingdom of Bahrain as a terrorist organisation since 2014, the February 14 Youth Coalition is a Bahraini opposition movement that was established in digital forums. It began organising anti-government rallies soon after the archipelago state’s ‘Arab Spring’ protests erupted in 2011.

Demonstrations organised by the February 14 Youth Coalition have called for the ruling Bahraini regime to be toppled with “occupiers” [meaning Saudi and Emirati military personnel and police] to face trials.

“May Hamad fall” has been a common slogan at the movement’s rallies. While the February 14 Youth Coalition began as a non-violent revolutionary movement early on in Bahrain’s ‘Arab Spring’, it is affiliated with factions that have since taken the path of militancy such as the Popular Resistance Brigades (a.k.a. Saraya al-Muqawama al-Shabiya).

The February 14 Youth Coalition recently fueled significant tension in Manama’s relations with Iraq. Last month, from Baghdad, the movement announced its plans to open a branch in the Iraqi capital. Tension between Iraq and Bahrain worsened after footage emerged showing Iraq’s former Prime Minister and current head of the “State of Law” coalition, Nuri al Maliki, speaking out against Manama’s crackdown on Shia dissidents and activists at a meeting with the February 14 Youth Coalition in Baghdad.

In response, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the deputy charge d’affaires of the embassy of Iraq. Bahrain’s state-owned media denounced Maliki’s statements as “blatant and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain.”

In recent years, Bahraini authorities have treated such connections between the Shia opposition and foreign actors as a grave security threat to Bahrain, underscored by their expulsion of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani’s representative from the archipelago state in April 2014.

From Manama’s vantage point, influential political and religious figures from Iraq have meddled in Bahrain’s internal affairs, stoking sectarianism and spreading violent chaos. To be sure, the February 14 Youth Coalition’s opening of an office in Baghdad was not sponsored by Iraq’s government, nor are Iraqi leaders in Baghdad officially hosting Qassem. Nonetheless, from Bahrain’s perspective, the Iraqi state had the means to thwart the Bahraini movement from opening a branch in Baghdad as well as Qassem from obtaining a visa to come to Najaf (where he reportedly plans to spend the remainder of his life now that his Bahraini citizenship has been annulled) and that Iraqi authorities did not do so is telling in the eyes of Bahrain’s government.

Until or unless authorities in Baghdad decide to prevent Bahrain’s political opposition from operating out of Iraq’s capital, the privileges that Bahraini Shia enjoy in Baghdad will likely continue straining Bahraini-Iraqi relations.

There are implications for other states in the region too. Bahrain’s close ally and fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also voiced its strong disapproval of Iraq’s move to permit the Bahraini opposition movement to open an office in its capital. Abu Dhabi’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash took to social media and warned Iraq of a “serious precedent in interfering in internal affairs.”

Perceived Disloyalty in a National Security State

The uniquely Shia and transnational institution of the marja‘ al-taqlid heavily informs Sunni-led Gulf regimes’ suspicions that their Shia citizens are disloyal to the state and that they turn to religious authorities in foreign countries for guidance on spiritual, social, juridical, and political issues.

In Bahrain—the only Shia-majority GCC state and the country where the Islamic Republic backed a failed coup plot in 1981 in order to export the Khomeini revolution to the Arabian side of the Gulf—the issues of fidelity to the state and Iranian interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs remain two extremely sensitive issues.