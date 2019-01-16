New Year's Eve in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia ended in bloodshed.

"I saw how the car drive in our direction, and then it hit my son. I didn't know what happened after that. I just started crying," said an Afghan woman and a witness to the attack.

Andreas N, a 50-year-old German man, attacked Afghan and Syrian refugees with his car in the towns of Essen and Bottrop.

Eight people – a Syrian family, an Afghan mother and her four-year-old son, another 10-year-old girl from Syria and a German man with Turkish roots – were left severely injured.

The culprit made little attempt to hide the motivation behind his attack, confessing that it was sparked by racist feelings. He also described his victims as “not humans” and “Kanaken,” a derogatory term for Turks, Arabs and other ethnic minorities.

Reportedly, Andreas N was unemployed for several years and was dealing with a mental illness. However, many people, especially refugees and migrants, believed the attack to be a hate crime amounting to an act of terrorism. A debate has also emerged around the words being used to describe the crime.

Some fear that because the culprit was white, German and male, the violent, heinous nature of the crime was downplayed by the media, politicians and local authorities.

This would not be the first time.

While to many people worldwide, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become a moral authority and a “last bastion” of liberalism in Europe since the so-called refugee crisis, many dark sides of her policies have been ignored. The biggest right-wing terror campaign in post-war Germany has been revealed during Merkel’s chancellorship, and it is far from fully accounted yet.

From 2000 to 2007, the right-wing terrorist group, the National Socialist Underground, murdered at least nine migrants, eight Turks and one Greek.

Although the case has been closed by the courts since last July, many questions remain unanswered, especially the reported involvement of the Verfassungsschutz, Germany's federal intelligence service, who are accused of being heavily involved with the terrorist group’s right-wing extremist milieu. For years, it was known that key neo-Nazi figures also used to work for the Verfassungsschutz as confidential informants.

Officially, the terrorist group consisted of three people. In July 2018, their last survivor, Beate Zschape, faced a life sentence. But experts and observers say this is not the full story and that many other culprits behind the curtains were able to get away.