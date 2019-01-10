Rival anti-regime groups in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama have struck a ceasefire deal following recent clashes, local sources said.

Turkey-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) alliance have reached a deal on Thursday to end days of deadly fighting in Syria’s Idlib region, the sources, who spoke to Anadolu Agency anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

The HTS is a coalition of factions dominated by the Fateh al Sham Front, or the former Nusra Front, a militant group that rebranded itself after publicly shedding its status as Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate in 2016. The group has been the most powerful alliance in the Idlib region.

The deal includes a ceasefire in Idlib, a prisoners swap, and removing all trenches that both groups have set up, said Ebaa, an HTS propaganda website.

Since December 30, the Nour al-Din al-Zenki movement – a component of the NLF – and HTS have been clashing intermittently across Idlib and in Hama’s rural countryside.

NLF, which is the main rebel alliance under Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), announced on Saturday it had begun withdrawing heavy arms as part of the agreement and the withdrawal would take several days.