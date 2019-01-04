WORLD
German politicians' data reportedly hacked, posted online
Hundreds of the country's politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel have had their personal details hacked and published online, according to German media.
Germany's Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament, in Berlin, Germany. File photo. / AP
January 4, 2019

Data and documents belonging to hundreds of German politicians have been hacked and posted online via Twitter, a German broadcaster reported on Friday.

The leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on a Twitter account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the far-right Alternative for Germany, public broadcaster RBB reported.

It said there appeared to be no system to what was posted. Although it reportedly includes personal information such as mobile phone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases bills and credit card details, some of it years old. 

However, no politically sensitive documents appeared to have been hacked according to the broadcaster.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer has more.

There was no immediate information on who was responsible or on the source or sources of the data, and whether they were all authentic. News agency dpa reported that the information included a fax number and email address belonging to Chancellor Angela Merkel and several letters to and from Merkel.

Alexander Dobrindt, the conservative Christian Social Union's top lawmaker in Berlin, said that authorities were working to establish "what data are affected and to what extent."

SOURCE:AP
