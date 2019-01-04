DOHA — When the quartet of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a trade and travel ban on Qatar, they had perhaps envisaged the tiny gulf nation to go on its knees and plead for the blockade to be lifted.

They demanded Qatar stop propelling the Muslim Brotherhood - a religiously conservative political group - whose presence Saudi and its allies see as a threat to their monarchical rule, take the international broadcaster Al Jazeera off air for they accused it of fanning the Arab revolts and stop funding terrorists, charges Qatar denies.

Eighteen months later, Doha has not capitulated to any of their demands. Instead, it has proved to be far more resilient than they thought.

Behind Qatar’s resilience is a whopping $340 billion sovereign wealth fund, a part of which it cashed into when the sudden crisis was imposed upon the country. The pearl diving nation until the 1970s turned into the richest country in the world on per capita income basis because of its vast natural gas reserves, the third largest in the world. Exuding out of its wells, LNG is the country’s financial bulwark, ensuring Qatar can pursue with independent policies however ambidextrous they may be.

Powering Qatar’s resistance, as much as its material might, is a feeling that no longer will they kowtow to the whims of the larger neighbour. Saudi Arabia was pumping oil and earning billions much before Qatar began exporting gas and ever since it has tried to dominate the smaller cousin.

FIFA work carries on

In November last year, the International Monetary fund said that despite the crisis, Qatar’s economy has continued to grow.

While Qatar airways has admittedly suffered losses and the real estate market seen a dip, the losses are not enough for the tiny but very wealthy Gulf nation to relinquish its pride.

One visit to Doha reveals abundant evidence of how Qatar is unflinchingly carrying on. It has not halted work on any of the stadiums, hotels and metro stations it is building to host the next football world cup - four years from now - and feels emboldened enough to boast about its artistic vision.

“We told the world to expect amazing,” said General HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary of the Supreme Committee responsible for creating the $200 billion worth infrastructure as he unveiled the design of Lusail stadium mid-December. This stadium will look like a shimmering golden bowl and host 80,000 fans from across the world. The country had already flaunted the construction of seven other stadiums and the shape of the Qatar Foundation stadium as a diamond in the desert.

These, are hardly signs of a country reeling under pressure.

On the contrary, Qatar is beaming with confidence. The crises was short lived.

A focus on self reliance and new alliances

You need not go any further than the Lagoona mall opposite the Grand Hyatt in Doha to witness how quickly the country has adapted to the changes and retooled its economy.

Santoshi, from Nepal, has been employed at the Carrefour supermarket in the mall for over five years. “Unnoticeable” is how he described the impact and said that just the first few days after the blockade was imposed in June 2017 were challenging and that too mainly because people started buying items in bulk.