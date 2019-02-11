It's a year and a half since reunification talks broke down between Turkish and Greek Cypriots but negotiations to find a solution look unlikely to resume.

"It hasn't ended for 60 years and it still won't. Greek Cypriots want something different from us. It won't end," said Sabri Umay who owns a souvenir shop in the city of Gazimagusa.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks prompting Ankara to intervene as a guarantor power.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was declared on November 15, 1983, is currently recognised only by Turkey as an independent state while Greek Cyprus is an EU member state since 2004.