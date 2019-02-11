WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cyprus negotiations unlikely to resume
The last round of Cyprus' reunification talks broke down a year and a half ago and locals say the islands will not unify ever again.
Cyprus negotiations unlikely to resume
This picture taken on February 2, 2019 shows a view of the Kyrenia mountain range north of the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia, with the flags of Turkey (L) and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), seen painted on the mountain next to a quote by Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, reading in Turkish: "Happy are they who call themselves a Turk." / AFP
February 11, 2019

It's a year and a half since reunification talks broke down between Turkish and Greek Cypriots but negotiations to find a solution look unlikely to resume. 

"It hasn't ended for 60 years and it still won't. Greek Cypriots want something different from us. It won't end," said Sabri Umay who owns a souvenir shop in the city of Gazimagusa.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks prompting Ankara to intervene as a guarantor power.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was declared on November 15, 1983, is currently recognised only by Turkey as an independent state while Greek Cyprus is an EU member state since 2004.

Recommended

Numerous rounds of negotiations over more than four decades have failed to reunify the island.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500