At least 23 miners working illegally are trapped and feared dead in Zimbabwe after shafts and underground tunnels they were in were flooded by water from a burst dam, a state-owned daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

The southern African nation has been working to regulate thousands of people who illegally dig for gold everywhere, including on farms and abandoned mines, mostly under the cover of darkness.

The Herald said illegal miners in Battlefields, 175 kilometres west of Harare, had entered shafts on land owned by RioZim and another firm on Tuesday night in search of gold, but a dam wall nearby collapsed, flooding the shafts and tunnels.

"The names of the people believed to have been trapped has reached 23. Chances of rescuing any survivors are very slim," the paper quoted Fortunate Muzulu, the administrator for the area, as saying.