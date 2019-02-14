WORLD
Things to know about the group that targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guards
Jaish al-Adl, an extremist Salafi group, carried a bombing attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a deadly event that coincided with the Warsaw Summit where the US is trying to convince EU leaders to act against Iran.
Iranians carry the coffins of members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, who were killed by a suicide car bomb, at Isfahan airport, Iran February 14, 2019. / Reuters
February 14, 2019

Jaish al-Adl, an extremist Salafi group, carried a bombing attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a deadly event that coincided with the Warsaw Summit where the US is trying to convince EU leaders to act against Iran.

A suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that left at least 27 dead and several wounded in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province on Wednesday.

Jaish al-Adl militant group, meaning Army of Justice, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Fars news agency.

Jaish al-Adl is an extremist Salafi group that focuses on southeastern province of Iran and mainly targets the Revolutionary Guards and local security forces.

The group claimed responsibility for a series terrorist attacks since it was founded in 2012.

Jaish al-Adl generally relies on using landmines against the convoys of Iranian security forces. It also targets military bases in the region besides kidnapping border guards.  As a result of these tactics, several dozen Revolutionary Guards have lost their lives.

In April 2017, the group claimed responsibility for an ambush that killed at least nine Iranian border security forces and wounded two others. 

In its defense, Jaish al-Adl often invokes Iran's support to Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria and also considers Daesh as ‘a representer’ of Muslims.

The group is a designated terrorist organisation in Iran, Japan, and India. 

Timing of the attack

The attack came two days after Iran celebrated the 40th anniversary of Iranian Revolution.

On the other hand, the attack also coincided with Warsaw Summit in which the US is trying to create an Arab alliance against Iran and also convince the European leaders to join them in isolating Iran from both diplomatic and financial systems of the world. However, the EU and some other key leaders refused  to attend the summit, citing what they called disproportionate US policies against Iran.

The attack also existed one day before the Sochi meeting that Turkey, Russia and Iran is attending to discuss the latest situation in Syria.

