The United States and the Taliban have expressed optimism about the latest round of talks aimed at ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the talks, which carried into their second day on Tuesday, represent a "significant moment." The Taliban have also indicated progress, and the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the movement and veteran battlefield commander, has further raised expectations.

The closed-door discussions in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, are believed to be focused on a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and on launching negotiations between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Kabul.

Khalilzad met with the Taliban's top political leader in Doha on Monday, in what is believed to be the highest level engagement between the US and the Taliban since the months-long peace push began.

Khalilzad tweeted that he and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar held a "working lunch" ahead of a fresh round of talks with the group as the US seeks a way out of its longest war.

The arrival in Qatar late Sunday of Baradar, seen as close to Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, has helped fuel speculation of a breakthrough.

'Draft framework'

Marathon talks last month saw the two sides walk away with a "draft framework" that included a Taliban vow to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for international terror groups.

There was no accord on a US withdrawal or a ceasefire, however, issues which have derailed attempts at peace talks in the past, while the government in Kabul has voiced increasingly loud fears it was being sidelined from the talks.

"Arrived in #Doha to meet with a more authoritative Taliban delegation. This could be a significant moment. Appreciate #Qatar for hosting & #Pakistan in facilitating travel. Now the work begins in earnest," Khalilzad tweeted.

He later posted, "Just finished a working lunch with Mullah Beradar and his team. First time we've met. Now moving on to talks."

The Taliban, some of whom arrived in Doha, Qatar's capital, from Pakistan the previous night, raised expectations ahead of talks with Khalilzad.

"Yes, there is a possibility we will reach some results," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Negotiations in 'hands of someone who is loyal'

It remained unclear what role Baradar would have during the talks, but the presence of the influential leader widely believed to carry popular support across the Taliban's myriad factions set expectations high.

"The fact that Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar is attending the talks, shows both sides are serious this time," Kabul-based analyst Ahmad Sayeedi told AFP.