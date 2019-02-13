A probe into a videotaped incident at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC involving Covington Catholic High School students and Native American activists in January has found no evidence that the teenagers provoked a confrontation.

A private investigation firm retained by Covington Diocese in Park Hills, Kentucky studied the incident, which sparked outrage on social media. Its report was made public by the diocese on Wednesday.

Greater Cincinnati Investigation found that the students, who were in Washington, DC to attend the March for Life anti-abortion rally, were met at the Lincoln Memorial with offensive statements by members of the Black Hebrew Israelites.

"We see no evidence that students responded with any offensive or racist statements of their own," the report found, saying they responded by carrying out a school cheer.

The investigation also determined that the students did not direct any racist or offensive comments toward a Native American activist, Nathan Phillips, who waded into their group, although several performed a "tomahawk chop" to the beat of his drum.

In a photo that went viral from the incident Covington student Nick Sandman, wearing a red baseball cap emblazoned with President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan is seen standing face to face with Phillips, staring at him with a smile while Phillips sings and plays his drum.