As a British Muslim, Sri Lanka is a country dear to me. It is where my parents were born, where I got married and where I have built on my childhood memories, having visited the country on holiday almost every other year with my family.

I was extremely heartbroken to hear about the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and my thoughts and prayers rest with all the victims and their families. The perpetrators of the Easter attacks have gone against the tenets of the faith they claim to be part and have no place in Islam.

Despite many Sri Lankan Muslims sharing the same sentiment, many Muslims in Sri Lanka are being reprimanded and blamed collectively by ignorant groups for the actions of those terrorists whom they strongly condemn. The majority of Sri Lankans are peace loving people and want to work together harmoniously to restore peace within the country. However, this new spate of unjust retaliatory attacks against Muslims is hindering the progression of rehabilitation of the country.

Anti Muslim backlash has been soaring over the last few days and has been deemed one of the worst spouts of anti-Muslim violence since the 2014 Aluthgama riots. A man had been slashed to death by the mobs, mosques have been burnt, and Muslim-owned businesses have been destroyed which has only brought further unrest to an already grieving country. My own family have not stepped out of their homes; they are awake at night in fear and have not sent their children to school.

Mobs were recorded on CCTV camera in videos posted online with the police and authorities accused of being bystanders to the violence as mobs continued to attack Muslim minorities. A curfew was put in place, yet this meant that Muslim minorities were kept inside their homes in a vulnerable state while the mobs defied the curfew and were easily able to roam around the streets and cause destruction.

The authorities failed to protect Christian minority groups despite many calls from Bishops that attacks were being perpetrated against the Christian community. Now the same thing is happening with the Muslim minority in Sri Lanka. Muslims on the ground feel unprotected with some families, even stating that they had to wait for two hours for the police to arrive after they reported incidents, and this is unacceptable.

When those who are tasked to protect and keep the nation together are enabling the violence, what can Sri Lankans expect for the future of the country? Thankfully my family were amongst many Sri Lankan Muslim families who were invited by kind neighbours to take shelter in their home for a safer place to stay while the mob attacks were going on and this is a testament to the unity of the country.

It was heartwarming to see that Christian priests, Buddhist Monks and Hindu priests were among those that attended the funeral of the man who was killed in the mob attacks in solidarity with the Muslim community.