President Donald Trump criticised his former attorney Michael Cohen on Thursday for lying in testimony to Congress but found a reason to praise him, too, for not alleging Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Trump, speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after failing to achieve a peace deal with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, called the blockbuster hearing fake, and said it should not have been scheduled during his trip.

"He lied a lot, but it was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing, he said no collusion with the Russian hoax," Trump said.

"I wonder why he didn’t lie about that too like he did about everything else. I was actually impressed that he didn’t say, 'well, I think there was collusion for this reason or that'. He didn’t say that."

Cohen testified on Wednesday, calling Trump a "con man" who knew in advance about the release of stolen emails aimed at hurting his Democratic rival in the 2016 election campaign.

Trump criticised the timing of the hearing saying it should not have been happened while he was on an important trip.

"Having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing. They could have made it two days later or next week," he said.

"But having it during this very important summit is sort of incredible."

Trump has called an investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign a “witch hunt”.

Ex-Trump lawyer brands US president ‘con man’ and ‘racist’

In a damning depiction of Trump, Cohen cast him as a racist and a con man who used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex, and who lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.

Cohen, who previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, told lawmakers that Trump had advance knowledge and embraced the news that emails damaging to Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign. But he also said he had no "direct evidence" that Trump or his aides colluded with Russia to get him elected, the primary question of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Cohen, shaking off incessant criticism from Republicans anxious to paint him as a felon and liar, became the first Trump insider to pull back the curtain on a version of the inner workings of Trump's political and business operations. He likened the president to a "mobster" who demanded blind loyalty from underlings and expected them to lie on his behalf to conceal information and protect him — even if it meant breaking the law.

"I am not protecting Mr. Trump anymore," Cohen declared.

"My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything: my family's happiness, friendships, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honor, my reputation, and soon my freedom," Cohen said.

"I will not sit back say nothing and allow him to do the same to the country."

Cohen's matter-of-fact testimony about secret payments and lies unfolded as Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. At a Vietnam hotel and unable to ignore the drama thousands of miles away, Trump lashed out on Twitter, saying Cohen "did bad things unrelated to Trump" and "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

In testimony that cut to the heart of federal investigations encircling the White House, Cohen said he arranged a hush money payment to porn actress at the president's behest and agreed to lie about it to the public and the First Lady. He said Trump was "not knowledgeable" about the transactions even though the president directly arranged for his reimbursement. He said he was left with the unmistakable impression Trump wanted him to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate project, though the president never directly told him so.

In one revelation, Cohen said prosecutors in New York were investigating conversations Trump or his advisers had with him after his office and hotel room were raided by the FBI last April. Cohen said he could not discuss that conversation, the last contact he said he has had with the president or anyone acting on his behalf, because it remains under investigation.