In Cuba, voters said yes to a new constitution reaffirming socialist rule last Sunday. While critics complained about the lack of a fair campaign ahead of the referendum, many view the changes as promising.

This is how the referendum came to be and what it means for Cuba:

Opponents cite an undemocratic campaigning process and concerns about the expected changes

Critics of the new constitution say the ratification will be a further continuation of Communist Party rule and oppression.

In Cuba, the government has a monopoly over traditional media and indulges in internet censorship preventing access to several websites. Arguing that the government has campaigned for the ratification in an uneven playing field, opponents say the new constitution was approved through an undemocratic process.

Despite internet restrictions and the high price of 3G to access international media, dissidents who found no voice in the mainstream media managed to get the #I’mVotingNo (#YoVotoNo) hashtags to trend on Facebook. Many of those saying ‘no’ didn’t necessarily oppose the changes, but they were against the unfair nature of the process.

However evangelical Christians and some of those who didn’t approve the ratification were more concerned about the proposed changes rather than the process itself. The evangelicals in the country mainly object to language that eliminates a requirement for marriage to be only between a man and woman, paving the way for the future legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The government backed down on redefining marriage as a ‘union between two people’ but said it would raise the issue again in the future.

For others who said no, any change within the same political system means a further strengthening of Cuba’s socialist system which has only one political party, the Communist Party.

An overwhelming majority ratified it

Nearly 87 percent of 8.7 million potential voters in the country ratified the proposed constitution in a vote on Sunday, replacing the 1976 document that was confirmed under late leader Fidel Castro.

More than 700,000 Cubans, 9 percent of voters, said no to the new document and 4.5 percent of the ballots were deemed invalid. The turnout decreased to 84.4 percent from 98 percent in 1976, when Cubans ratified the previous constitution.

Although citizens were allowed to observe the count, there were no independent observers monitoring the process.