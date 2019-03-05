China announced a robust annual economic growth target and a 7.5 percent rise in military spending on Tuesday as it convened an annual legislative session overshadowed by a tariff war with Washington.

Seeking to defuse US and European complaints the Chinese system is rigged against foreign companies, Premier Li Keqiang promised in a speech to the National People's Congress (NPC) they will be "treated as equals" with their Chinese competitors.

Li, the country's top economic official, set this year's growth target at 6 to 6.5 percent, reflecting determination to shore up a cooling, state-dominated economy and prevent politically dangerous job losses. Slightly below last year's 6.6 percent growth, a three-decade low, it would be among the world's strongest if achieved.

The premier promised to "promote China-US trade negotiations," but gave no details of talks aimed at ending the fight with US President Donald Trump over Beijing's technology ambitions and complaints it steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Li, No. 2 in the governing Communist Party behind President Xi Jinping, pledged higher spending on development of technologies including artificial intelligence, electric cars, biotechnology and new materials that China's leaders see as a path to prosperity and global influence. He also promised more money for education, social programs and public works construction.

Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

China's growing tech prowess worries competitors

China's emergence as a competitor in smartphones, telecom equipment, solar power and other technologies has increased the range of products available to consumers and helped to drive down prices. But it rattles Washington and other governments that worry Chinese competition is a threat to their industries and employment.

Li warned the second-largest economy faces a "graver and more complicated environment" and risks that "are greater in number and size."

The two-week gathering of the congress's 3,000-plus delegates in the cavernous Great Hall of the People is China's biggest event of the year. It does little law making, but serves as a platform to highlight the government's plans for the year.

President Xi Jinping's government is expected to use this year's session to announce tax cuts and more support for entrepreneurs who generate much of China's new jobs and wealth.

Legislators also are due to endorse a law that aims to ease tensions with Washington and Europe by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

Higher government spending will push the budget deficit from 2.6 percent of total economic output to 2.8 percent, Li said.

The plans reflect "emphatic pro-growth efforts" to "offset external headwinds," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Proposed tax cuts of up to 2 trillion yuan ($300 billion) would put "significant spending power" in the hands of consumers and companies, helping to buoy sagging demand for autos, household appliances and other goods, Varathan said.

Military spending to increase