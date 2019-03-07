Senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed al Beltagy has been suffering from a critical condition in the notorious Aqrab prison.

Beltagy was sentenced to life in prison by the Egyptian Criminal Court in August 2018.

Sanaa Beltagy, wife of the imprisoned parliamentarian, published a statement on Facebook saying that her husband has been in critical condition due to a blood clot in his brain.

His son Ammar Beltagy spoke to TRT World about his father’s condition and said: “We do not have any opportunity to get information about my father’s health.”

According to his family, Beltagy is in desperate need of examination by a neurologist, but the Egyptian authorities are turning a blind eye to his suffering.

“On January 15, we heard that he had cerebral haemorrhage, however, he was not sent to hospital,” his son Ammar said.

“We observed some syndromes, or problems, on his right arm and legs on last trial.”

Ammar said that his father also suffers from high blood pressure but he has not taken medicine for it for a long time as the authorities are not providing any.