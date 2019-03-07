Russia has been engaging in Libyan politics by supporting Khalifa Haftar, supplying him with mercenaries and weaponry.

Haftar leads the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the eastern part of the country.

According to The Telegraph, Russia's largest military contractor Wagner Group has been sending mercenaries to help Haftar’s forces in Benghazi. Wegner is also supporting the LNA with tanks, artillery, drones, and ammunition.

Russian support to Haftar is not only restricted to Wagner, there are hundreds of other mercenaries in eastern Libya taking part in LNA’s operations.

In video footage published by Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta, Putin's close aide, also known as ‘Putin's chef', Yevgeny Prigozhin, participated in talks between Haftar and Russian military officials. Prigozhin was reportedly representing the Wagner Group. He was sanctioned by the United States for leading an online campaign to intervene in the US presidential elections in 2016.

By providing both logistical and military assistance to Haftar, Moscow is trying to expand its presence in Africa.

Russia's direct engagement in the Libyan civil war was criticised by the top general of US military operations in Africa on February 7.

"By employing oligarch-funded, quasi-mercenary military advisors, particularly in countries where leaders seek unchallenged autocratic rule, Russian interests gain access to natural resources on favourable terms," said General Thomas Waldhauser, Commander of Africa Command (AFRICOM).

"They want to have influence on the continent,” Waldhauser commented in reference to Russian activities in the region.

Libya is divided into the UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel version in the east backed by Haftar, whose forces control the east.