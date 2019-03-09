Israeli forces said on Saturday they launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a "projectile" launched from the besieged coastal territory the night before.

"IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip and underground structures in the northern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

"The strike was conducted in response to the projectile that was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory," it said.

Security officials in Gaza said the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Israeli fire kills Palestinian

On Friday, a Palestinian was killed and at least 45 others wounded by Israeli fire on new protests along the Gaza fence, the enclave's health ministry said.

TRT World's Jacob Brown reports.

Gaza has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year.