Attack on Ebola treatment centre in DRC kills one
Armed assailants attack Ebola treatment centre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing a policeman before being repelled by security forces, the local mayor says.
Burned structures are seen after attackers set fire to an Ebola treatment centre run by Doctors Without Borders in the east Congolese town of Katwa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 25, 2019. / Reuters
March 9, 2019

Armed assailants again attacked an Ebola treatment centre in the heart of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's (or DRC) deadly outbreak on Saturday, with the mayor reporting one police officer killed.

The early-morning attack in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment centre reopened following an attack last month that forced aid group Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the city. 

Security forces repelled the Mai Mai militants, one of whom was wounded, Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said.

"Because of previous attacks, a security system was already in place and attackers were quickly confronted by the police officers guarding the ... centre," he told Reuters.

The latest attack, third so far, occurred hours before the World Health Organization director-general visited the centre, which remains open.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encouraged health workers to continue their fight against the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is spreading in a region that health workers have compared to a war zone.

High misunderstandings

Dozens of armed groups are active in eastern DRC, though some have allowed health workers access to administer Ebola vaccines and track contacts of infected people after delicate negotiations.

In addition, some residents wary of outsiders after years of deadly rebel attacks have shown hostility to health workers in a region that is facing its first Ebola outbreak.

Misunderstandings have been high, especially over the need to conduct safe burials, a highly sensitive issue. Ebola is spread via bodily fluids of those infected, including the dead.

On Thursday, the Doctors Without Borders president warned that Ebola containment efforts face a "climate of deepening community mistrust" seven months after the outbreak was declared.

Attacks in worst possible locations

DRC's health ministry, which on Sunday tweeted a photo of smiling health workers reopening the Butembo treatment centre, says 853 Ebola cases have been confirmed in this outbreak, including 578 deaths.

Another Ebola treatment centre in Katwa was attacked late last month, with one person killed. Doctors Without Borders also has suspended its operations there.

For those trying to contain the outbreak, the attacks are occurring in the worst possible locations. Butembo and Katwa made up more than 86 percent of new confirmed cases over the past three weeks, DRC's health ministry said on Monday.

This outbreak, declared in August, is second to the one in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people during 2014-2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
