The bodies of two climbers from Britain and Italy have been found in northern Pakistan nearly two weeks after the pair went missing, the Italian ambassador said on Saturday.

Climbers Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi were last heard from on February 24 as they climbed the Nanga Parbat, which at 8,125 metres is the world's ninth-highest peak.

They were attempting a route that has never been successfully completed.

Italian ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted on Saturday that the bodies of the two men had been identified from aerial photos.

"It hurts to announce that the search is officially over," he wrote.

"The search team have confirmed that the silhouettes spotted... at about 5,900 metres are those of Daniele and Tom."