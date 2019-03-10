WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albania's blood feuds put society in danger
Blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year, according to an organisation specialising in reconciliation.
Albania's blood feuds put society in danger
Three children of this family near the northwestern city of Shkoder look out of their home window obliged to live isolated following murder conflicts, Jan. 18, 2013. / AP Archive
March 10, 2019

The issue of long-running blood feuds and a cycle of revenge killings which have been going on for hundreds of years have affected thousands of families in Albania.

An organisation specialising in reconciliation said blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year.

"If the justice system functioned properly, Albanians would respect it, because they're keen on fair play. But instead, we have dysfunctional institutions and a degenerate justice system," said Gjin Marku, a mediator working with Committee of Nationwide Reconciliation.

The mediation committee said about 300 families involved in blood feuds are in imminent and serious danger. 

Recommended

The authorities recorded three revenge killings last year. 

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from the city of Skhodra.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover