Malaysia has deported six Egyptians and a Tunisian suspected of being linked to outlawed groups abroad, despite protests from human rights groups.

The suspects include five people who allegedly confessed to being part of Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement on Sunday.

Rights groups say that members of the group face possible torture and persecution in Egypt, which brands them as "terrorists".

The Tunisian and one of the Egyptians deported were members of Ansar al Sharia al Tunisia, which is listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations, Mohamad Fuzi said.

The two, both in their early 20s, had previously been detained for attempting to enter another country illegally in 2016.

They allegedly used fake passports to enter Malaysia with the intention of traveling to and launching an attack in a third country, police said.

"Members of this terror group are suspected of being involved in plans to carry out large-scale attacks in other countries," Mohamad Fuzi said.