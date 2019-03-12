Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released a report on the volume of international arms transferring data in 2014-2018.

According to SIPRI's data, Turkey’s arms export increased by 170 percent in the last four years than in 2009-2013 that marks record in the world in terms of arms exporting.

Turkey has been developing its military technology and capacity, under a national development scheme that it calls the 2023 Vision, named after the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the modern republic. The country has produced in recent years domestic tanks, fighter jets, defence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Turkey’s growing defence industry fulfills the country’s military needs and is attractive to other countries.

Two Turkish companies, ASELSAN and Turkish Aerospace Industries, also were listed in the top 100 world arms producing and military service companies SIPRI’s list in 2017.

Total volume of transfers of arms was increased 7.8 percent in 2014-2018 than in 2009-2013 and 23 percent than in 2004-2008, while Turkey had recorded 170 percent increase.

The US holds 36 percent of the total exports of arms while Russia 21 percent, France 6.8 percent, Germany 6.4 percent and China 5.2 percent which constitute almost 75 percent of total arms exports around the world in 2014-2018.

Top five major weapons importers are Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia and Algeria – generating 12 percent, 9.5 percent, 5.1 percent, 4.6 percent and 4.4 percent of total imports respectively.

The flow of arms transfer had more concentrated to the Middle East while there was a fall in transferring to all other regions.

During the last four years, the US has widened the gap with other arms exporter. The US has increased its share on the arms sale market to 36 percent in last four years from 30 percent in 2009-2013.