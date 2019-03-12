The US Department of Defense is asking for $718 billion in its budget for the fiscal year 2020, a five percent increase over the approved budget for 2019.

While the White House released the general points of the defence budget on Monday, the Pentagon released the full budget on Tuesday.

The $718 billion budget is comprised of a base budget of $544 billion, with an additional $164 billion dedicated to overseas contingency operations.

The DoD also requested $14 billion for a space force, of which $72 million will be used toward the building of a headquarters for the new military branch.

US President Donald Trump first announced plans last year to create a space force, which would become the sixth branch of the armed forces.

It would be the first new military branch in 72 years.