Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "thief" and a "tyrant" in the latest spat between the two leaders.

The dispute comes after Erdogan's spokesman denounced Netanyahu as a racist for saying that Israel was the nation-state of the Jewish people only.

Speaking at an election campaign rally on Wednesday, Erdogan addressed Netanyahu as "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him.

Erdogan called the Israeli premier a "tyrant massacring Palestinian children" and also criticised Israel over its assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, saying the Turkish nation will raise its voice for any attack against the mosque.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel is "a nation state, not of all its citizens but only of the Jewish people." Netanyahu also struck back calling Erdogan a dictator.

Erdogan said Turkey would maintain its struggle for occupied Jerusalem until the city is administrated in a way that is appropriate with its importance to the Islamic world.

He warned Israel that Turkey would call it to account for its attacks on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in front of the international community.

Reactions to Netanyahu's remarks

Meanwhile, Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also lashed out on Wednesday at remarks by Israel's prime minister targeting the Turkish leader.

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter in response to Netanyahu's previous remarks on Erdogan.

He was referring to a well-known quote from renowned scientist Albert Einstein, adding a video showing a spat between Erdogan and Israeli then-president Shimon Peres at a Davos Summit held in 2009.