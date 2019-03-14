Turkey will restore two historical churches that were damaged in PKK attacks four years ago.

Annan Ertem, director-general of the Foundations department, told Anadolu Agency 15 million Turkish liras ($2.75 million) will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization will provide the funds, he added.

"All historical buildings in the area will be restored," Ertem said.

Also speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's Chaldean Church Deputy Patriarch Mgr. Francois Yakan said Mar Petyun is the only Chaldean church in the province.