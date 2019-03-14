TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to restore historical Assyrian and Armenian churches damaged by PKK
Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization allocates $2.75M for restoration.
Turkey to restore historical Assyrian and Armenian churches damaged by PKK
Damaged church in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir. / AA
March 14, 2019

Turkey will restore two historical churches that were damaged in PKK attacks four years ago.

Annan Ertem, director-general of the Foundations department, told Anadolu Agency 15 million Turkish liras ($2.75 million) will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization will provide the funds, he added.

"All historical buildings in the area will be restored," Ertem said.

Also speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's Chaldean Church Deputy Patriarch Mgr. Francois Yakan said Mar Petyun is the only Chaldean church in the province.

Recommended

Chaldean Catholics originate from ancient Assyrian communities indigenous to modern-day Iraq.

Both churches were built during the rule of Ottoman Empire.

Surp Giragos is an Armenian church built in the 16th century and it is the largest Armenian church in the Middle East spread over 3,000 square meters.

Mar Petyun Chaldean Church was built in the 17th century.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda