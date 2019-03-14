WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkish Armed Forces deny coordination in Russian assault on Idlib
Russia’s defence ministry claims that Ankara and Moscow coordinated attacks on Idlib, but Turkish Armed Forces tell TRT World that the claims do not reflect reality.
Turkish Armed Forces deny coordination in Russian assault on Idlib
A survivor kid is being moved away from the site by a civil defence team member after an air strike hits the city centre in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on March 13, 2019. / AA
March 14, 2019

On Wednesday, Russian planes in support of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad conducted one of the most intense bombardments of Idlib in months, Syria’s last remaining rebel bastion.

Citing the Russian defence ministry, Reuters reported that Idlib was hit in coordination with Turkey, targeting drones and weapons stores of the former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS).

But a source in the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) told TRT World that the "news does not reflect reality" with regards to Turkish cooperation with Russia in the assault on Idlib.

Residents say the planes conducted at least 12 bombardments on residential areas in the northwestern rebel enclave, which is protected by a “de-escalation” agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran last year.

Multiple reports suggest Wednesday’s attacks on the outskirts of Idlib, where the central prison is located, led to dozens of alleged Daesh fighters and regime prisoners escaping.

At least 15 people, including eight children and two women, were killed in the attack and 49 people were injured, Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets said on Thursday. 

The White Helmets are a volunteer rescue group operating in rebel-held areas

Recommended

Five Syrians injured in the bombardment are currently being treated in the Turkish border town of Hatay, according to an Anadolu Agency report. Syria Civil Defence says the rescue operations are still ongoing.

The Russian attack on Idlib comes in the wake of Turkey and Russia’s joint patrols in and around Idlib under a deal reached last fall between the two countries.

Announcing the start of the joint patrol in Idlib on March 8, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar encouraged Russia on Friday to prevent the Syrian regime from conducting attacks on Idlib, in order to respect the truce banning acts of aggression in the region.

Under the deal, Turkey has been pushing to disarm extremist groups, primarily HTS, which Ankara designated as a terrorist organisation in August 2018, in an attempt to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

As a result of HTS attacks on its rival in Idlib, the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) agreed to strike a deal in January with the group in an attempt to put an end to the fighting. Currently, more than three million civilians are stuck in Idlib.

“The deal last September set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib and other areas, but the Syrian regime has repeatedly violated the ceasefire in Idlib,” Akar said last week.

On Thursday, Akar said that Ankara and Moscow were planning to form a coordination centre in Idlib and that Turkey’s purchase of F-35 jets from the Pentagon’s top weapons supplier was expected to be delivered in November.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon