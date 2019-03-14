On Wednesday, Russian planes in support of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad conducted one of the most intense bombardments of Idlib in months, Syria’s last remaining rebel bastion.

Citing the Russian defence ministry, Reuters reported that Idlib was hit in coordination with Turkey, targeting drones and weapons stores of the former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS).

But a source in the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) told TRT World that the "news does not reflect reality" with regards to Turkish cooperation with Russia in the assault on Idlib.

Residents say the planes conducted at least 12 bombardments on residential areas in the northwestern rebel enclave, which is protected by a “de-escalation” agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran last year.

Multiple reports suggest Wednesday’s attacks on the outskirts of Idlib, where the central prison is located, led to dozens of alleged Daesh fighters and regime prisoners escaping.

At least 15 people, including eight children and two women, were killed in the attack and 49 people were injured, Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets said on Thursday.

The White Helmets are a volunteer rescue group operating in rebel-held areas