Brussels hosts first EU-Turkey meeting following July 15 coup
The 54th meeting of the Turkey-EU Association Council took place in Brussels on Friday after an interval of almost four years.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini (not seen) and European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn (not seen) hold a joint press conference after EU-Turkey Association Council meeting is held in Brussels, Belgium on March 15, 2019. / AA
March 16, 2019

High-level Turkish and EU officials have met in Brussels for the first time since the failed coup in Turkey in 2016. 

The meeting follows the European Parliament's passage this week of a non-binding report calling for the suspension of Turkey's EU accession talks. Turkey attacked the report, calling it biased, groundless, and effectively null and void.

The meeting addressed Turkey’s EU accession, political and economic criteria, alignment to EU acquis, visa liberalisation talks, Customs Union and financial cooperation.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu used the occasion to call for more support from Europe for his government's legal reforms. 

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
