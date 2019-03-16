Donald Trump signed the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overriding congressional opposition to secure emergency funds to build more walls on the US-Mexico border.

Trump declared in the Oval Office that he was "proud" to sign the veto.

It came after he suffered an embarrassing defeat on Thursday when senators, including fellow Republicans, voted to terminate his declaration of an emergency on the Mexican border.

Surrounded by law enforcement officials, senior aides and people who have lost loved ones to cross-border crime, Trump said the veto reaffirming his power to get the funds without Congress was to "defend the safety of all Americans." "The mass incursion of illegal aliens... has to end," he said. "People hate the word 'invasion' but that’s what it is... Our immigration system is stretched beyond the breaking point."

Trump's emergency declaration allows him to secure funding for construction of border walls after he failed to get authorisation from Congress.

Opponents, who accuse Trump of executive overreach and overhyping the problem on the border, could now use court challenges to halt the emergency measure.