French Yellow Vest protesters set life-threatening fires, smashed up luxury stores and clashed with police on Saturday in the 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

Large plumes of smoke rose above the rioting on Paris' landmark Champs-Elysees Avenue, and a mother and her child were just barely saved from a building blaze.

French police tried to contain the demonstrators with tear gas and water cannon with limited success.

The police said more than 100 people have been arrested so far.

Mother, child rescued

One perilous fire targeted a bank on the ground floor of a seven-story residential building.

As firetrucks rushed over, a mother and her child were rescued as the fire threatened to engulf their floor, Paris' fire service told The Associated Press news agency.

Eleven people in the building, including two firefighters, sustained light injuries, as other residents were evacuated to safety.

The rioting comes at the end of a two-month national debate that President Macron organised to respond to protesters' concerns about sinking living standards, stagnant wages and high unemployment.

After the weekly protests dwindled recently, protesters were hoping to breathe new life into their movement against a president who they see as favouring the elite.

How did the violence start?

The violence started when protesters threw smoke bombs and other objects at officers along the famed avenue — scene of repeated past rioting — and started pounding on the windows of a police van, prompting riot police to retreat.