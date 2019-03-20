When 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant attacked a Christchurch mosque, tech companies fumbled to take down the white supremacist content he had uploaded on to various social media platforms. In this internet age, it was an attack meant to go viral.

Big tech companies struggled to stem the flow of white supremacist rhetoric although they had plenty of success shutting down Daesh propaganda videos, and suspending accounts belonging to militants.

But while tech companies clamped down on Daesh-held accounts, the past few years have witnessed a burgeoning social media presence for white supremacists. A 2016 report found that American white nationalist movements have experienced a growth in followers of more than 600 percent since 2012.

“Today, they outperform ISIS [Daesh] in nearly every social metric, from follower counts to tweets per day,” JM Berger said in the report.

Vice’s Motherboardreported in 2018 that “while YouTube has cracked down on pro-ISIS [Daesh] material, the video giant leaves neo-Nazi propaganda online for months and sometimes years at a time.”

And the implications are making their mark offline, too.

The New York-based Anti-Defamation League in January said domestic extremists killed at least 50 people in the US in 2018, up from 37 in 2017, noting that "white supremacists were responsible for the great majority of the killings, which is typically the case".

Both data and the many experts who track violent extremists point to white nationalism as a rising threat in the US and abroad.

White supremacist propaganda efforts nearly tripled last year from 2017, the Anti-Defamation League said.

Psychological warfare

The Christchurch attacks illustrate how white supremacist rhetoric has changed. Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto is thick with memes that sought to throw off individuals lesser versed in ‘dark web’ parlance. Racism is harder to identify when sheathed in memes.

Modern white supremacist culture has roots in popular memes - rhetoric is ultimately more shareable that way. Popular memes with no political sentiment have also been co-opted by the alt-right to suit their narratives. Pepe the Frog, once a Matt Furie cartoon character, is now a favourite alt right symbol.

Or take the phrase “subscribe to pewdiepie”, a call to action to subscribe to the most popular channel on Youtube run by Felix Kjellberg. It was a seemingly innocuous phrase until one takes stock of the anti-semitic and racist controversies that Kjellberg is continuously embroiled in.

In a recent stunt, Kjellberg paid two people in India to hold up a sign that read ‘death to all Jews’ and then dismissed criticism, saying the video was made in jest. Now, after Tarrant’s use of the phrase as he began his assault, the influential YouTuber is once again in the spotlight.

“Because these communities have so successfully adopted irony as a cloaking device for promoting extremism, outsiders are left confused as to what is a real threat and what’s just trolling,” Taylor Lorenz wrote for The Atlantic.