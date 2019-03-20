A Pakistani student was arrested on Wednesday after stabbing his professor to death for organising a mixed-gender reception at a government college, police said.

Associate professor Khalid Hameed was killed on the campus of Sadiq Egerton College in the southern city of Bahawalpur, a local police official told AFP news agency.

"The professor had organised a gender mix reception for the new students and the event was supposed to take place tomorrow, on Thursday," he said.

'Against Islam'

According to the report registered with the police, a copy of which was seen by AFP, the student had shouted that he killed the professor because he was "spreading obscenity."

"The gender mix reception is against the teachings of Islam and I had warned him to stop it," he was quoted as saying in the report filed with the police.

The professor's son Waleed Khan, who was with him at the time of the incident, said the student was waiting for his father.

"As my father was about to step into his office, the guy attacked him with a knife, hitting him at his head and stomach," he told AFP.