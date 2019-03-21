With just two months to go until Europe goes to the polls for parliamentary elections, the centre-right, transnational European People’s Party (EPP) voted yesterday to indefinitely suspended Hungary’s nationalist Fidesz Party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The revelation followed more than three hours of heated debate during an assembly in Brussels. The result saw Europe’s largest political party, the EPP, vote 190-3 in favour of a measure freezing Fidesz’s membership privileges, including voting rights, with immediate effect.

“EPP is a party of values and each member must abide by the principles that unite us. Today, internal democracy has spoken,” party president Joseph Daul said during the meeting.

The EPP was originally expected to vote on whether or not to expel Fidesz from the party – that was until conservative leaders proposed a suspension aimed at defusing deepening divisions within the party. Orban, who was in attendance, said he was satisfied with the decision and in fact supported it.

“What happened today was that we took a joint decision. We ourselves also voted for it,” he said during a press conference following the vote, framing the suspension as a joint decision. “The EPP remains a broad party where there is place for liberals and for Christian Democrats.”

Orban’s comments run contrary to his own government after his chief of staff said earlier in the day that a suspension would result in Fidesz’s departure from the party. Currently, Fidesz makes up a small but important part of the EPP and is expected to fare well in the May election.

“This is a big concession to Orban that is easier for him to communicate at home. At the same time, the content of the decision is hard enough so it is a win for Orban at a communications level, at least, but not in terms of the space of Fidesz,” said Gabor Polyak, director of the Budapest-based Mertek Media Monitor.

While viewed by some as a half-measure in the face of a tougher expulsion, the suspension is conditional. In order to have their membership restored Fidesz must submit to an evaluation committee chaired by the former president of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy.