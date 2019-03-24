A second student from the Florida high school where 17 were shot dead in 2018 has committed suicide within a week, US media reported on Sunday.

The Miami Herald said police in Coral Springs told the paper that a current student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland had died of "apparent suicide" late Saturday.

The student, who survived Parkland massacre, was not identified by the police but the Miami Herald said it was a male sophomore or second-year student.

'Survivor's guilt'