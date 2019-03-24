TÜRKİYE
Turkey will take Golan Heights issue to UN – Erdogan
Turkey's President Erdogan says he will take the issue to UN as Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu reaches Washington amid expectations US President Trump will formally recognise Israel's sovereignty over occupied Syrian territory.
March 24, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey will take the issue of Israel-occupied Golan Heights to the United Nations.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Erdogan said US President Donald Trump's statement on Golan Heights was a "gift" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections there.

Trump moved on Thursday to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the territory seized in war, marking a dramatic shift in US policy.

In a speech at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Friday, Erdogan said the legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights cannot be allowed. 

International condemnation has been swift after Trump's announcement.

Trump to sign decree? 

Also on Sunday, Israel's acting foreign minister said Trump will on Monday sign a decree recognising Israeli sovereignty on occupied Golan Heights while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

A senior US official said last week that the Trump administration was preparing an official document to codify support for Israel's annexation of the strategic plateau that it seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

"Tomorrow, President Trump, in the presence of PM Netanyahu, will sign a decree recognising Israel's sovereignty on the Golan. Israel-US ties are closer than ever," Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted on Sunday.

The United Nations considers the Israeli-held Golan to be occupied territory. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
