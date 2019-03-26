With the Mueller report finally handed in and no one by the name of ‘Trump’ indicted, the US president will be drumming one of his recently coined phrases to no end: “No Collusion, Delusion.”

It may even become a campaign slogan in the run-up to the 2020 election, joining other favourites including: “Lock her up”, “Crooked Clinton”, “witch hunt” and “hoax”.

According to a summary of the Robert Mueller report provided by the Attorney General William Barr there was no evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to sway the 2016 elections.

Standing on the tarmac with Air Force One waiting, Trump said to the media: “It’s a shame that our country has had to go through this.” Adding paternalistically: “To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”

As he hosted the Israeli Prime Minister at the White House, Trump answered a question on whether he believed the investigation was a witch hunt by saying: “There are a lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country and hopefully people that have done such harm to our country.”

Trump also avoided a number of bad scenarios that were predicted. No one from his family was indicted, Trump didn’t pardon anyone before the investigation was finalised as was widely believed and, most controversially given Trump’s public statement and private views, he didn’t fire Mueller. For that, he must now be glad.

2020 Vision

The headline most Americans will see is ‘Mueller exonerates Trump.’ The American electorate is notoriously fickle and news cycle driven.

His long list of political enemies will be reeling at the findings of the Mueller report. Take for instance the former CIA Director John Brennan, who, cloaked with the authority vested by his institution, went on TV and Twitter, week after week, and accused Trump of being in cahoots with the Russians.

In one particularly notable outburst on Twitter, Brennan called Trump’s performance when he met Putin in Helsinki on July 16 “nothing short of treasonous,” adding that the US president “is wholly in the pocket of Putin.” Brennan’s Twitter activity has been unusually quiet since the report was published.

With the 2020 elections fast approaching, Trump will likely bludgeon his foes and their seemingly shattered credibility while playing the victim card in an effort to tell his supporters that the Democrats and the media were after him. The sheer level of hysteria, division and poison that has been spilled into the American body politic is the environment that Trump will likely flourish in.

Trump's opponents and Democratic presidential candidates will likely point to the indictments that have resulted from the Mueller investigation.

The likes of Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney and longtime confidant, as well as Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, and Roger Stone, the former Trump adviser, are all big scalps that Mueller dethroned.